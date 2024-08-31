PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 243.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PG&E by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,117,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 132,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 336,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PG&E news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.70. 16,696,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,975,527. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

