Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 723 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Urban Outfitters worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 27.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,279,000 after acquiring an additional 89,411 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 52.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.9 %

Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,323. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Urban Outfitters

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.