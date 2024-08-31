Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 2,494 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $1,627,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,911,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 482,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $13.78.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.