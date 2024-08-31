Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 534,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 227,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.22. 1,325,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,352. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.00 and a beta of 1.28. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

