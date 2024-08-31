Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 151,056 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of SM Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SM. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 509.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 54.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 665.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 63.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.63. 1,474,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,111. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

