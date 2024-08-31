Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Renasant worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $13,469,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,151,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,372,000 after purchasing an additional 247,354 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $4,124,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $3,883,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,443,000 after purchasing an additional 50,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNST traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 554,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,885. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.03. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.05 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.04%. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on RNST shares. Raymond James upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Hovde Group upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Renasant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

