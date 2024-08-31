Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $7.72 Million Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in LiveRamp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie upgraded LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In other news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,538.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Price Performance

RAMP stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $25.92. 739,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,346. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.39 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

