Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $7.55 Million Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Banc of California worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 17.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,192,000 after buying an additional 1,582,941 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 86.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 506,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 234,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Banc of California by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 180,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BANC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.42 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.01%.

BANC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

