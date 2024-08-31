Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $6.37 Million Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 134,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,227,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $63,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,193.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $63,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,193.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $25.88. 387,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,235. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.85.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

