Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $6.37 Million Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,031,000 after buying an additional 2,191,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,208,000 after purchasing an additional 296,727 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 240,001 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,876,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 280,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 133,439 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.88. 387,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $63,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,193.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,480.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $63,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,193.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLFS

BioLife Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.