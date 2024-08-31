Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of National Bank worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in National Bank by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after buying an additional 381,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in National Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,226,000 after buying an additional 239,401 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 223,505 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1,015.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 214,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 200,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 176,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 16,063 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $696,170.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,096,166.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 16,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $696,170.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,096,166.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $29,123.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,687.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,442 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,835 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NBHC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.80. 276,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.07. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.86.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $99.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBHC. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on National Bank

National Bank Profile

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.