Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Talos Energy worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TALO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TALO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.31.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,222,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,741,105.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,199,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,035,570 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TALO stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. 3,239,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.86 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $549.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Talos Energy’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

