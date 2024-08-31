Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Rush Enterprises worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

RUSHA traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $52.70. 354,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,674. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $56.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In related news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $403,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $634,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $403,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,875 shares of company stock worth $3,422,554 in the last 90 days. 12.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

