Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 517,676 Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 517,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 618.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE CRGY traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.93. 2,096,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.35 and a beta of 2.32. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $653.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.00 million. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is -240.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, Director Michael Duginski bought 9,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,233.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,480.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,344 shares of company stock valued at $120,723. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

