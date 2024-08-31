Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,156 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Evolent Health worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Evolent Health by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 1,470.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Evolent Health by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 42,140 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $1,314,768.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,211,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 42,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $1,314,768.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $731,876.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 198,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,210.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,385. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVH stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

