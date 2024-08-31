Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 517,676 Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 517,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 22,968.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,658,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,584 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,731,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,308,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the first quarter worth $10,710,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crescent Energy stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. 2,096,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.35 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59.

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $653.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.

In other news, Director Michael Duginski bought 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $99,233.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 201,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,480.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,344 shares of company stock valued at $120,723. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRGY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

