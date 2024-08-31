Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,189 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLS. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 166.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 14,663.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 926,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $52.09.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

