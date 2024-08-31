Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,789 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Lumentum worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $1,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Lumentum by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,925,000 after purchasing an additional 34,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LITE. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

Lumentum Trading Up 1.9 %

LITE stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,162. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97, a PEG ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.