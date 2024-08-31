Penobscot Wealth Management Takes Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Penobscot Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,142,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,697,000 after purchasing an additional 128,145 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,900,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,400,000 after buying an additional 249,737 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 916,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 419,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Finally, Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 392,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFSU stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.61. 117,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,456. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

