Penobscot Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Penobscot Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.93. 1,452,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,156. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.50. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $71.11.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

