Penobscot Wealth Management Has $7.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $332,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock traded up $5.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $573.88. 281,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,242. The company has a 50-day moving average of $570.81 and a 200-day moving average of $540.94. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

