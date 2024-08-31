Penobscot Wealth Management Boosts Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2024

Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZFree Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,441 shares. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.