Penobscot Wealth Management Boosts Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,441 shares. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

