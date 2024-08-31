Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Raised by Fonville Wealth Management LLC

Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Daiwa America upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.08.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $4.51 on Friday, reaching $362.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,988,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,807. The stock has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.84 and a 200-day moving average of $311.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total transaction of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total transaction of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 376,372 shares of company stock valued at $121,925,593. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

