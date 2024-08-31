Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.32

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 26316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Orvana Minerals Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$45.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.10.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

