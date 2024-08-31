ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for 1.4% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

ONEOK Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,921,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.25.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

