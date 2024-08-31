NXM (NXM) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,309.35 or 1.00060536 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008112 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007719 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

