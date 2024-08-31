Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,415,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,663 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $72,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Nutrien by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.3 %

Nutrien stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

