Notcoin Price Down 28.4% This Week (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $853.05 million and approximately $133.39 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Notcoin token can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Notcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin’s launch date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,435,128 tokens. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,439,122.20781. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00842333 USD and is down -7.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $145,710,203.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Notcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Notcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.