NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,793 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,307 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,755,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,453,677. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. StockNews.com lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

