NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.32. 13,755,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,453,677. The company has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

