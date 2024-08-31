Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Trims Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 5,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.17.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.12. 1,833,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,995. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.