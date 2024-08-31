Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 6,000 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,436,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,527,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,876,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,526,000 after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,207,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1,503.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. TD Cowen increased their target price on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

XYL stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $137.53. 1,263,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,795. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.46.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

