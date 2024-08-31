Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 700 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 180.9% in the second quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $7,917,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 20.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 48,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,345. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile



Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

