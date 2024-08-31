Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Increases Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned about 0.18% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 485,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,506. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.