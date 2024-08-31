Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires 24,800 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 1.6% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $15,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,423,000 after buying an additional 3,960,049 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,506 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,505,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,938 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.45.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a report on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.