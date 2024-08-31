NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,808,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,064,933. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

