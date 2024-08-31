Nervos Network Market Cap Achieves $376.31 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $376.31 million and $17.21 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,190.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.53 or 0.00550065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00110994 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.00286847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00031349 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00036976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00072280 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,555,907,069 coins and its circulating supply is 44,844,887,778 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

