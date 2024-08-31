NBT Bank N A NY Sells 343 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,476,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

