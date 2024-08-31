NBT Bank N A NY Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,104,000 after acquiring an additional 89,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $448,288,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PACCAR by 44.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after buying an additional 1,225,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,219,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,403,000 after buying an additional 48,784 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,788,000 after acquiring an additional 54,273 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.18. 2,352,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,389. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

