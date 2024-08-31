NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ROP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $554.41. 407,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,846. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.