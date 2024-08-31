NBT Bank N A NY Invests $1.62 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,771 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,147,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.67. 698,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,611. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.79. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $245.60.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Barclays upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,312 shares of company stock worth $13,523,822. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile



L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

