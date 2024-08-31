NBT Bank N A NY Buys 953 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,010,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,355,649. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

