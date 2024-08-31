Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Short Interest Up 61.3% in August

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the July 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Nayax in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 152.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NYAX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Nayax Stock Performance

Nayax stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.49. 759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.58 million, a PE ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 0.02. Nayax has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nayax will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

