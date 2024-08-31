Navalign LLC Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,834 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,642 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,893 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

NIKE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,755,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,453,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average of $89.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

