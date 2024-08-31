Navalign LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. 2,601,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,859. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

