Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 650 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,627,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,673,098. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $83.28.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

