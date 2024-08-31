Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,204,000 after purchasing an additional 63,528 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after buying an additional 31,078 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,891,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 71,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 57,253 shares during the period.

Shares of FIW stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.65. 27,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,624. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $108.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.67.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

