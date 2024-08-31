Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.24. 8,156,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,181,803. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

