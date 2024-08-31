Millington Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 185.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,739 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April makes up about 1.3% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XBAP. Crosspoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,642,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 16.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.05. 2,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.