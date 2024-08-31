Millington Financial Advisors LLC Buys 122 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 494.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 593.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FCN stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.32. 113,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,482. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.75 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $454,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

